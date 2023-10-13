Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver

A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.(WSVN, DIANA RIVEROS, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPER CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A shocking dog attack that happened last week in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.

The driver Diana Riveros needed more than 30 stitches and has struggled to walk after what happened during the Oct. 6 incident.

Riveros said she made a grocery delivery at a home in the 8200 block of NW 30th Street in Cooper City when she noticed a billing error.

“So I went back to her house,” Riveros described.

When the door opened, a dog pushed past its owner.

“I see that video and I’m just like I don’t understand how I escaped,” Riveros said.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the content in video disturbing.

A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera. (WSVN, DIANA RIVEROS, CNN)

The delivery driver was knocked to the ground as the dog kept biting into her body.

“I just look up to the sky and I said, ‘God, please help me.’ And when I did that, the dog stopped,” Riveros described.

She took off running back to her car. With her phone damaged and her fingers bloody, she struggled to call for help.

“All I can say was, ‘Help me. Help me.’ I thought I was going to die,” Riveros described.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took Riveros to the hospital with bites in her leg, arm and back.

Now, she’s recovering at home physically and emotionally.

“Because every time I close my eyes, I say, ‘What did I do wrong? Why did this dog attack me?”, Riveros said.

Riveros said she also had to undergo rabies shots because the dog’s vaccinations were not up to date.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back...
Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s military orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City, ahead of a feared ground offensive
FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia...
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera. (WSVN,...
GRAPHIC: Dog attack on delivery driver
Cities are ramping up security after Hamas called for protests. (CNN, POOL, WABC, KCBS, KCAL,...
Security concerns increase as former Hamas leader calls for protests