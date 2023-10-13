GOOD NEWS: Beloved waiter at Jorge’s receives a much-needed blessing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - I had the honor of meeting Enrique Guzman this week. Like most restaurant servers, he works some long hard hours. But Enrique loves what he does.

“I’m a waiter full-time. I love it, I like to interact with people sometimes. But they’re not real friendly sometimes but I’m nervous still after 25 years. But I love it. I love talking to people,” said Enrique Guzman, Jorge’s Restaurant Waiter.

Enrique is just one of those special servers that is appreciated and loved by both customers and coworkers.

“Most dearly he’s very humble, he’s very courteous, and he likes the servitude of serving the guests,” said Rick La Rue, a coworker.

Earlier this year, unfortunately, Enrique developed some serious health issues.

During his time away in the hospital some regular patrons began to notice his absence.

“The tables, they asked for me. They were worried about it,” said Guzman.

After the first hospital stay and mounting medical debt, he returned to work, but was still in poor health.

“I need to work as much as possible to pay my bills,” said Guzman.

And then.....another hospitalization.

And that’s when an unexpected blessing came out of nowhere from a concerned couple that are regular customers.

“When I opened the check...wow. A check for $10,000 plus my tip, so it was good,” said Guzman.

The $10,000 gift touched him deeply.

“I feel butterflies in my stomach and I was in shock for about 20 minutes,” said Guzman. “It made me cry.”

Guzman adds, “Always believe in God first. Have faith. Expect the unexpected, because its coming.”

There’s just something about seeing somebody who serves others for a living get served his own gift of generosity. Now that’s some good news.

