Cooler Air Arrives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The cold front sweeps south across the Panhandle through the early morning hours on Friday. Highs will be 20-25 degrees cooler Friday and a brisk north wind will make it feel cooler. Into the weekend the morning lows will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings leading to possible frost or freeze warnings. Temperatures rebound into the middle of next week before the next cold front and storm system that will bring a chance for some rain later next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.