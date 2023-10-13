Chilly Weekend

We’re definitely feeling our overnight cold front, as 60°s are being seen across the region! Breezy winds will thankfully subside this evening, but some light wind chill should be expected, so bundle up for any football games or visits to the pumpkin patch! Tonight into tomorrow, you can expect winds to stay pretty calm, but pairing that with cooler conditions and clear skies, overnight lows will push 32° in many areas. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect in the northwest until Saturday morning. For Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds at times, and highs continuing to be in the mid-to-low 60°s and thankfully, calmer winds.

If you’re planning to view the eclipse, expect 75-85% coverage in the Amarillo area, peaking at 11:43 A.M.! Remember to take precautions when viewing the eclipse.

