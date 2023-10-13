Who's Hiring?
Chilly, Chilly, Chilly

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very warm start to the week, temperatures will be much cooler today, only building into the 60′s for most of the region. Winds will be blustery at times as well during the day before they calm down at night, where they will stay calm through the weekend. Lows both tonight and tomorrow will dip into the low to mid 30′s with highs staying steady in the 60′s through Sunday. A warm-up comes next week, along with our next possible rain chance late during the work week.

