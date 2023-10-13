‘BBQ for Hope’ benefiting Advo Hope to Opportunities Foundation and Hope Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘BBQ for Hope’ is benefiting Advo Companies and Hope to Opportunities Foundation this weekend.

“We are so excited, this is our second annual BBQ for Hope. The turn out for this year has been amazing,” said Jeremy Bradford, vice president/development for Advo/Hope to Opportunities Foundation.

The foundation provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities opportunities to succeed.

“Advo is absolutely wonderful for the community, They’ve touched our lives,” said Chris Gilbert, BBQ competitor.

The Gilbert family is thankful for the opportunities Advo has provided for their son.

“My oldest son, he has Asperger’s. Great kid, very intelligent, but these are the kids that just don’t get the opportunity and they are the ones that are kind of left behind. But they want the opportunity and need the opportunity and that’s what Advo does for them. It gives them the opportunity to be productive and happy and enjoy life,” said Gilbert.

Funds from this year’s second annual BBQ for Hope event will also go toward Advo’s future Hope Village Employment Center and Gym.

“This is going to open up a ton of opportunities for our individuals. We’re going to have a coffee and tea shop, a catering and deli business, an ice cream parlor and we will have an early childhood center. We’ll also have a custom framing shop and we have Threads of Inclusion, which is our t-shirt embroidery and print screen shop which is actually already open,” said Bradford.

The purpose of the transitional employment center is to integrate learning and physical development.

The Hope Village project consists of five phases.

“Currently we have finished phase one of fundraising. We’re got the structure, the parking lot paid for as well as the land. We’re in phase two right now. We’re about halfway through phase two of fundraising. The total funding for phase two is about $3.5 million and we’re right at two,” said Bradford.

Community support will make this project successful. To donate, click here.

Many families are looking forward to the future of Hope Village.

“We’re excited to see what they are going to do out there, and with that, they are just going to be able to help more people,” said Gilbert.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.