BBB to host ‘Secure Your ID’ document shred day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau will host its ‘Secure Your ID Day’ document shred event this Saturday.

The free event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or until the truck is full at the Med Center parking lot, 3501 Soncy Rd.

According to a press release, the public can bring up to four boxes of paper with personal information to shred on-site.

Documents the BBB will shred include pre-approved credit card offers and expired documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers you no longer need.

Material the shred truck does not like includes:

Photos

X-rays

Plastic bags

Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)

Material that is not paper

Phone books

Magazines

Event organizers ask people to check boxes for non-paper items before drop off.

