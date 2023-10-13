BBB to host ‘Secure Your ID’ document shred day this Saturday
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau will host its ‘Secure Your ID Day’ document shred event this Saturday.
The free event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or until the truck is full at the Med Center parking lot, 3501 Soncy Rd.
According to a press release, the public can bring up to four boxes of paper with personal information to shred on-site.
Documents the BBB will shred include pre-approved credit card offers and expired documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers you no longer need.
Material the shred truck does not like includes:
- Photos
- X-rays
- Plastic bags
- Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)
- Material that is not paper
- Phone books
- Magazines
Event organizers ask people to check boxes for non-paper items before drop off.
