BBB to host ‘Secure Your ID’ document shred day this Saturday

The Better Business Bureau will host its ‘Secure Your ID Day’ document shred event this Saturday.(Better Business Bureau)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Better Business Bureau will host its ‘Secure Your ID Day’ document shred event this Saturday.

The free event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. or until the truck is full at the Med Center parking lot, 3501 Soncy Rd.

According to a press release, the public can bring up to four boxes of paper with personal information to shred on-site.

Documents the BBB will shred include pre-approved credit card offers and expired documents with Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers you no longer need.

Material the shred truck does not like includes:

  • Photos
  • X-rays
  • Plastic bags
  • Binder clips (paper clips and staples are OK)
  • Material that is not paper
  • Phone books
  • Magazines

Event organizers ask people to check boxes for non-paper items before drop off.

