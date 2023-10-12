Windy Windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A windy day on Thursday. By afternoon sustained winds from the west will be 25-30 mph at times with gust near 50 mph possible. Dry conditions continue and with dry air in place the wildfire danger is elevated. On Thursday night a cold front will sweep south across the area and drop temperatures by at least 20° on Friday. Into the weekend morning lows will drop into the 30s. The forecast is dry until late next week with the next possible storm system.

