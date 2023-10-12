Wind, Wind, and More Wind

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than the past few days, building into the low to mid 80′s for most of the area. We could see sustained winds today range from 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph. These same winds will carry into tomorrow, but out of a more northerly direction. This will bring in much cooler air, meaning highs in the 60′s and lows in the 30′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.