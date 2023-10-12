Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wind, Wind, and More Wind

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than the past few days, building into the low to mid 80′s for most of the area. We could see sustained winds today range from 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph. These same winds will carry into tomorrow, but out of a more northerly direction. This will bring in much cooler air, meaning highs in the 60′s and lows in the 30′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back...
Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Windy Windy
Windy Windy
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
One Last Warm, Windy Day Before A Cold Front
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In