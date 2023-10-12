Who's Hiring?
From Wind To Classic Cool Fall Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Some stout winds have been problematic today as fire danger rises to critical levels. Gusts over 45mph have been common with some gusts over 50mph in a few spots. This wind along with relative humidity near 15% has promoted a few grass fires and has kicked up some areas of dust. Highs have been in the low 80s, but a major change will ensue tonight with the arrival of a cold front. Winds will shift from the north and turn breezy with temps dropping into the low 40s by daybreak. Friday will get off to a rather brisk start and highs will only be near 60 in the afternoon. Chilly conditions are expected for football games tomorrow evening, but winds will gradually decrease. By Saturday morning, temps will dip into the low to mid 30 range and a light freeze is not out of the question for northern areas. Over the weekend, lows will be in the 30s with highs in the mid 60s.

