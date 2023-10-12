Who's Hiring?
Wildcat Bluff to host Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will host a Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday.(Credit: Discovery Center Collective)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will host a Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday.

The hike, led by a Wildcat Bluff staff member and Texas Master Naturalist, will start at 9:00 a.m. and will cover plant life, geology and animals.

“The Texas Master Naturalists are seasoned outdoors people and they have a wealth of knowledge to provide anyone willing to learn,” said Parker Fisk, Wildcat Bluff’s volunteer coordinator. “It’s crucial to have volunteers like the Texas Master Naturalists to show us how exciting and fun the outdoors can be, especially with the growing lure of technology and the comfort of the indoors.”

Event organizers say Guided Hikes happen every other month and is included with a Wildcat Bluff Membership, Wildcat Bluff add-on through the Discovery Center, or regular admission.

Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children over three and adults over 60.

Organizers say attendees should be prepared to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

For more information, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website or Wildcat Bluff’s Facebook page.

