West Texas A&M men’s soccer late-goal disallowed in controversial draw with St. Mary’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s soccer team’s matchup with the St. Mary’s Rattlers resulted in a draw on Wednesday evening.

A 26th minute goal from Matteo Landais gave the Buffs the early lead.

St. Mary’s head coach Johnny Clifford was very vocal throughout the match with his displeasure with the officials, including an instance where Clifford insisted on a referee coming to the sideline to see an unofficial replay of what Clifford deemed to be a hand ball on West Texas A&M.

St. Mary’s finally answered on the pitch in the second half with a goal from Adam Aboohamidi to knot things up at one.

With the game tied and time running down, the two teams seemed destined to end in a draw.

However, with the final seconds ticking away the Buffs found themselves with one final chance. D’Jonte Davis crossed it in beautifully to Gabriel Nevarez who netted what seemed to be the game-winning goal with no time left.

However, after a brief discussion the officials ruled that time had run out and the goal was disallowed.

The draw marks the first of conference action for the Buffs, who now sit at 2-0-1 in conference play.

