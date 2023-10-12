Who's Hiring?
‘We’re asking for help’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel asking for donations to help get home

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now asking for the communities help to bring...
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now asking for the communities help to bring them back home. (Source: Nuestra Señora De Guadalupe - Cactus)(Nuestra Señora De Guadalupe - Cactus on Facebook)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now asking for the communities help to bring them back home.

The group has had multiple flights canceled after war was declared between Israel and Hamas. A member of the group says multiple members are running low on important medication.

In a Facebook post, the group says that flights will be over $3,000 for each member coming home and they would like to come home without leaving anyone stranded.

“Our flights have been getting cancelled for over a week now. We’re looking into more expenses trying to get out of Jerusalem, out of all this war situation that’s going on now. It’s been decided to either go to Europe, having to go to Germany. Trying to get out of here is going to be quite a bit of money now, and we’re just coming to you guys to see if y’all would be willing to help us. All this money would be gathered together in one account to help all 32 of us, and we’re just trying to see if y’all would be willing to help us,” they said in the video.

An official account has been set up for donations to be made to help get them home.

All donations can be made to the following account:

Bank of America

Account #488121214164

Routing #026009593

Or

Zelle (773) 710-3204

