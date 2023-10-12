‘We’re all working together’: Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office expanding to include 7 counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a unanimous vote, Potter County commissioners approved a contract agreement between Panhandle Area Defenders Office and seven other counties.

The Public Defenders Office, now known as the Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office and located in the Santa Fe building, opened last March. Since it’s opening, a need for more resources has been an issue for smaller counties.

“Our goal here is to expand the resources available to the smaller counties which are severely lacking here in the Panhandle, and to provide a new way of doing things,” said Jason Howell, chief public defender at the Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office.

The agreement provides paid attorneys and resources to participating counties which includes Potter, Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Donley and Moore.

Two other satellite offices will be located at the Deaf Smith County Courthouse as well as the Moore County Tax Office and Juvenile Probation.

“Our office has shown that we can be effective, provide effective representation and we do it on a holistic method. Which is a big reason why the other counties wanted to get involved,” said Howell.

The goal is to increase the number of attorneys coming to the Texas Panhandle. One fellowship attorney made the journey from Fort Worth.

“I love the idea behind what they do here. I love the focus on mental health and the focus on truly helping the clients. Not just with this one case that they are dealing with, but helping the — in general in order to not come back to our office,” said Ashten Yarberry, fellowship attorney at the Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office.

The county is banking on this agreement to bring interest to other counties joining.

“We’re all working together and I hope that every county in the Panhandle to join us, to do this,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

