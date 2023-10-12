Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center talks on increasing interest in nursing among shortage

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The nursing shortage continues to worsen, leaving nursing schools and hospitals to find ways of increasing interest in the profession.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Nursing School says while the shortage hasn’t affected the program, it is still looking at ways to gain students.

“We must work with our community partners and other health care entities to develop clinical practice models that are enticing to potential nursing student candidates,” says Regional Dean for TTUHSC Nursing School, Dr. Valerie Kiper.

One way the school is achieving this is by providing solid scholarships to potential students as well as place with good benefits to work after they graduate.

“So it is important to help retain nurses and that employers look at providing competitive salaries, positive working conditions and opportunities for career advancement,” says Dr. Kiper.

Younger as well as older generation nurses continue to quit due to burnout, especially after the pandemic.

Texas Tech says the main focus continues to be showing the younger generation the benefits of pursuing a career in nursing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back...
Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low

Latest News

In a unanimous vote, Potter County commissioners approved a contract agreement between...
‘We’re all working together’: Panhandle Area Public Defenders Office expanding to include 7 counties
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
High winds cause multiple grass fires around the area Thursday
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now one step closer to coming home.(Source:...
‘Keep praying’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel now one step closer to coming home
WTAMU logo
NewsChannel 10 to livestream WTAMU homecoming parade