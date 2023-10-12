Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center talks on increasing interest in nursing among shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The nursing shortage continues to worsen, leaving nursing schools and hospitals to find ways of increasing interest in the profession.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Nursing School says while the shortage hasn’t affected the program, it is still looking at ways to gain students.

“We must work with our community partners and other health care entities to develop clinical practice models that are enticing to potential nursing student candidates,” says Regional Dean for TTUHSC Nursing School, Dr. Valerie Kiper.

One way the school is achieving this is by providing solid scholarships to potential students as well as place with good benefits to work after they graduate.

“So it is important to help retain nurses and that employers look at providing competitive salaries, positive working conditions and opportunities for career advancement,” says Dr. Kiper.

Younger as well as older generation nurses continue to quit due to burnout, especially after the pandemic.

Texas Tech says the main focus continues to be showing the younger generation the benefits of pursuing a career in nursing.

