SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brice Sheets, AISD and this week’s Pick Em’s

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Brice Sheets, extended AISD press conference coverage or this week’s Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Brice Sheets, TPSN:

TPSN commentator Brice Sheets talks to us about Canyon’s district opener with Hereford, shares his thoughts about area high school football teams and more!

AISD Press Conference:

Preston Moore shares extended coverage of AISD’s press conference Wednesday!

Week 8′s High School Pick Em’s:

Preston Moore, KJ Doyle, Mike Roden and Lance Lahnert give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 8 of football!

