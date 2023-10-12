Sandies blowing up a storm this postseason looking to go back-to-back

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The defending 5A team tennis state champions, the Amarillo High Sandies are looking to win it all again.

Step one, is already complete, a bi-district championship over Abilene High 10-2 on Tuesday.

“It took a little over three and a half hours to get those ten wins, because Abilene High is really well coached,” Amarillo High tennis head coach Koby Otto said. “We knew that going in, we knew we had to play well. Both of my boys and girls, they showed up and won a lot of close matches and we were able to pull out a really good victory.”

“I feel like we definitely came together as a group and cheered each other on on some tough matches, and we were able to pull through with the support we had,” Amarillo High tennis player Allex Gonzales said.

The tennis postseason does not allow time for much rest. The Sandies won the bi-district Tuesday and already preparing for the area round set for Friday.

“Our practices help, like coming out today and knowing that we have to prepare ourselves for tomorrow really helps us to kind of keep the momentum going from Tuesday,” Amarillo High tennis player Morgan Rose said.

“We really focus on our fundamentals, we don’t try to do anything really special at this point. We just want to focus on our ground strokes, volleys, serves, all the things that we have to do in every point and just keep it as simple as possible,” Coach Otto said.

Even with graduating a good bit of talent from last season’s team, a lot of underclassmen have stepped up in some big ways this year.

“Yeah, the majority of our team is lowerclassmen, so I think they all stepped up well, and did better than I expected,” Amarillo High tennis player Alex Earthman said.

“I feel like they, once the season went on, they got more comfortable with the play, and they are more confident. If they need help, they always ask us and we are able to guide them to make them feel comfortable,” Gonzales said.

The Sandies will take on El Paso Bel Air Friday for the area round. The two teams will meet in the middle in Midland and play at Bush Tennis Center at 1:30 p.m.

“They (El Paso Bel Air) did win their district there in El Paso and they did win their first playoff match, so we know they can play, they’ve got a lot of experience,” Coach Otto said. “We if play our game tomorrow, we should be fine, but we know that they are going to present some unique challenges to us. The style of play in El Paso is a little different than the style of play up here.

“I think we will be ready. We are playing well, and we’ve got some good momentum.”

