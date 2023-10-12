Ruben on the Road: Amarillo silversmith turns hobby into a thriving business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben stays in Amarillo and visits a local silversmith who has turned his hobby into a thriving business.

Steve Rael, silversmith at Steve’s Spurs and Buckles, says he used to be a lineman for Xcel Energy. He had throat polyps and was off for a couple of weeks, and he says he would always buy buckles and stuff from different people and thought he could do that.

“So I went to the library, got some books. I built a set of spurs, I took them to the WRCA and I ran into a man named Jerry Fincham,” said Rael.

He says he asked Jerry what he thought.

“I didn’t know the man, and he looked at them, kind of threw them in the trash. And he goes, gave me his address and said, ‘Come to my shop Monday.’ And I went, and I can really thank Jerry Fincham for helping me get started,” said Rael.

Fincham made Rael bring his book and taught him how to do it from scratch.

Now, Rael says he does earrings, spurs, and buckles. He says he engraved an urn for a woman’s brother the other day.

“I don’t advertise. It’s all on Facebook and my friends from everywhere share with their friends,” said Rael.

He does buckles for people in Washington state, and Rael says he’s built all the stuff for Vance Reed and for the rodeo. Pete Coors came and liked what Rael had made, he says.

“And then Pete calls me one day and says, ‘Hey, I got, you’re on another call,’ with I think it was Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks, and they wanted some knives with the bolsters engraved with their little brand on them, and I made them,” said Rael.

He says Pete’s turned him on to a lot of high end people and he’s got stuff out there that they’re wearing.

“Yeah it means a lot. It’s kind of the only reward I think you get from this, is when you see people wearing your stuff,” said Rael.

