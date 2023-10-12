Protecting your vision during the annular solar eclipse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The highly anticipated annular solar eclipse is happening this weekend and the Panhandle will be able to witness it.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth.

On this day, approximately 85% of the Sun will be covered by the Moon.

The partial eclipse will begin in Amarillo around 10:13 a.m., with maximum coverage at 11:43 a.m. and ending at 1:17 p.m.

“Just a few seconds of looking at the Sun can burn a hole in your retina and cause a permanent blur in your vision, like a little blind spot,” said Dr. Neal Nossaman, ophthalmologist, Broome Optical.

That blind spot is in your central vision.

“The part of vision we use for reading, driving, focusing on the things that we want and that injury is not fixable,” said Kelly Mitchell, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians ophthalmologist.

If you plan to view the eclipse directly, you need to be using specially designed ‘eclipse’ glasses, which meet the International Organizations for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 standard.

You can also view the eclipse indirectly where you position the eclipse over your shoulder and project the image of the Sun through a hole onto a white surface.

Ophthalmologists say to never view an annular eclipse via smartphone, through binoculars and telescopes.

Other tips and warnings from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center include:

If you use a welder’s helmet to view the eclipse directly, make sure it is equipped with a 14 or darker filter

Even the darkest sunglasses are not safe to use to view an eclipse

A plastic colander or anything else (not metal) with a bunch of holes can be used as a pinhole projector

Limit the time you spend directly viewing the eclipse to reduce the risk of eye strain

Keep a close eye on children to ensure they do not remove their eclipse glasses or use inadequate eye protection

Find a safe viewing location

If you experience vision problems after viewing the eclipse, see an eye doctor immediately

If you are still in need of specially designed eclipse glasses, Broome Optical is selling them for $1.

The glasses can be bought at 3408 Olsen Blvd.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Not only are you protecting your eyes, but you will also support a good cause as all proceeds benefit the Downtown Women’s Center.

