Project Clean Up: Tackling another alley in the Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean Up is back at it with a trip to the Barrio topping the list of places to go once again.

It’s been an all-out assault on the Barrio as the crew has made a pretty good dent in cleaning up that part of the city.

How about a trailer full of lumber? That’s what the Fuller and Sons team encountered on this stop in an alley between Garfield and Arthur on SE 17th.

This leaves the question... who stacked all of this wood, and how long did it take them?

It took a while, but the crew was able to load it and move it to the roll-offs at El Alamo Park -- a time consuming effort, but worth it.

Buried beneath the debris was a couch and recliner that has seen its better days.

Back to the alleys, there was some unfinished business. A broken down camper top was the challenge of the day for the team.

Once again, teamwork makes the alley much cleaner!

It took a couple of trips to the crew for make this another successful clean up.

The tonnage was lower this time around because there were less “big ticket items” with a one way ticket to the roll offs and, eventually, the Amarillo City Dump.

A friendly reminder - the roll-offs provided by the City of Amarillo are intended for residential use, not commercial.

Remember, it takes all of us to make and keep Amarillo beautiful.

