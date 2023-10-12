NewsChannel 10 to livestream WTAMU homecoming parade
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Homecoming parade is this Saturday, and you can watch it live here.
NewsChannel 10′s Ali Allison and First Alert Meteorologist Shelden Breshears will host the parade, which is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. along Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon.
The parade will also be broadcast on MeTV, channel 10.4 or cable channel 127, and here online.
NewsChannel 10 will also broadcast the WT football game with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Other Homecoming 2023 activities include:
- The Phoenix: This celebration of WT’s Distinguished Alumni Class of 2023 will include a dinner and program, followed by jazz and desserts. It will run from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Oct. 12 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, with the after-party scheduled to be held around Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall. Tickets are $75. Tables are $600 to $1,500. Honorees are Gary Barnes, a transformative former WT administrator; and the late William E. “Bill” Semmelback, a beloved business professor emeritus.
- Celebration of Color: Four WT alumni of color and three Amarillo community leaders will be honored at this dinner event at 6:00 p.m. October 13 in Legacy Hall. Honorees will include civic leader Elisha Demerson; former star WT athlete Victor McGee; educator and comedian Milton Smith; nurse and educator Dolores Neal Thompson; civic volunteer Lilia Escajeda; and philanthropists David and Sherry Schaeffer. Tickets are $35.
- WT Alumni Meet-Up: Join Wt Alumni at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 13 at Sad Monkey Mercantile for a night of food, fun and fellowship hosted by the WT Alumni Association, WT Graduate School and the Canyon/Amarillo WT Alumni Chapter.
- Run with the Herd: WT Military and Veteran Services will host a 5K fun run around the WT campus at 8:00 a.m. October 14. Register here.
