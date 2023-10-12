NewsChannel 10 to livestream WTAMU homecoming parade

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Homecoming parade is this Saturday, and you can watch it live here.

NewsChannel 10′s Ali Allison and First Alert Meteorologist Shelden Breshears will host the parade, which is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. along Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon.

The parade will also be broadcast on MeTV, channel 10.4 or cable channel 127, and here online.

NewsChannel 10 will also broadcast the WT football game with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Other Homecoming 2023 activities include:

