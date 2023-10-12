Grass fire at Bugbee area of Lake Meredith forces evacuations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.

Bugbee area of Lake Meredith

Crews are responding to a large grass fire in the Bugbee area of Lake Meredith.

Officials are evacuating residents in the area. Evacuees can go to Fritch Celebration Church.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist.

At this time, the fire is zero percent contained.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

10/12/2023 2:45pm- Wildfire in the area of 3395 & La Grande in the Bugbee area. Evacuation are being requested for this area. Evacuate to the Fritch Celebration Church. Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Radar also shows a fire in Hartley County.

Fire near Amarillo Lake

Crews are responding to a two alarm fire near N.W. 3rd and Hughes near Amarillo Lake.

The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to the location at 2:02 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:05 p.m.

According to Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison Jeff Justus, the fire started in a detached garage before spreading to a house and two or three vehicles in the back yard.

The fire then spread across a field into a back yard.

Officials say the fire is contained.

Crews responding to fire at N.W. 2nd Ave and Front Boulevard (KFDA)

Crews responding to fire at N.W. 2nd Ave and Front Boulevard (KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.