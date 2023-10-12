Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Grass fire at Bugbee area of Lake Meredith forces evacuations

The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.
The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin and Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high winds in the area today have caused some fires.

Bugbee area of Lake Meredith

Crews are responding to a large grass fire in the Bugbee area of Lake Meredith.

Officials are evacuating residents in the area. Evacuees can go to Fritch Celebration Church.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist.

At this time, the fire is zero percent contained.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

10/12/2023 2:45pm- Wildfire in the area of 3395 & La Grande in the Bugbee area. Evacuation are being requested for this area. Evacuate to the Fritch Celebration Church.

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Radar also shows a fire in Hartley County.

Fire near Amarillo Lake

Crews are responding to a two alarm fire near N.W. 3rd and Hughes near Amarillo Lake.

The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to the location at 2:02 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 2:05 p.m.

According to Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison Jeff Justus, the fire started in a detached garage before spreading to a house and two or three vehicles in the back yard.

The fire then spread across a field into a back yard.

Officials say the fire is contained.

Crews responding to fire at N.W. 2nd Ave and Front Boulevard
Crews responding to fire at N.W. 2nd Ave and Front Boulevard(KFDA)
Crews responding to fire at N.W. 2nd Ave and Front Boulevard
Crews responding to fire at N.W. 2nd Ave and Front Boulevard(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back...
Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its Out of the Darkness Community Walk...
Amarillo ‘Out of the Darkness’ suicide prevention walk to take place this Saturday
The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now asking for the communities help to bring...
‘We’re asking for help’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel asking for donations to help get home
The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will host a Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this...
Wildcat Bluff to host Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday