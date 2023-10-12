Who's Hiring?
Big Wind Then A Transition to Fall Temperatures

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Strong downslope winds and dry air are creating some dangerously high fir danger today. Winds will gust from 40-50mph with relative humidity dropping to near 10%. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, but the wind will make for some unpleasant conditions through the afternoon. Tonight we will track a cold front into the area which will bring a decrease in the wind and some cooler conditions for the weekend and beyond. Lows tonight will dip to the low 40s and afternoon temps will likely stay near 60 tomorrow. Morning temperatures will be the lowest of the season by the weekend with low to mid 30s around daybreak. Afternoons highs over the weekend will stay in the 60s.

