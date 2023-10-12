Beer Culture in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Six Car Pub & Brewery, Crush, and Pondaseta Brewing Company have noticed beer drinkers choosing craft over domestic, and the activity of drinking has become more centered around community, food and overall experience.

This growth is, in large part, due to the explosive surge in the craft beer scene.

Seth Quinn, owner of the restaurant Crush downtown, says he has seen this first hand.

“In the last few years we’ve seen people switching from their normal domestic beers to trying more craft items and I think stuff that has influenced that here in Amarillo specifically are local breweries,” says Quinn.

Kaleb West, owner of Pondaseta Brewing Company, says the Amarillo community loves to support local.

“I think there’s something special about being able to go to a place and have something that’s made there on site or you know, you can meet the people responsible for that product,” says West.

“When you support local you’re supporting your direct neighbor,” says Tommye Dodson, Bar Manager at Crush.

Ryan Wibby, Brewer of the Year and brew master at Six Car Pub & Brewery says beer is more than just a beverage.

“People are realizing that beer is not just fizzy yellow water. It’s a product to be paired with food for different experiences. It goes with the seasons,” says Ryan Wibby.

West adds, “Bringing people together, raising money for nonprofits genuinely just generating jobs and tax dollars.”

Beer experts and those in the industry in Amarillo anticipate the craft scene to grow and, more specifically, types of beer to become more popular, one being lagers.

“IPA’s have been really exploding also, like these fruited sours with different adjuncts,” says Wibby.

Beer experts expect the industry and culture to continue to grow and thrive.

