Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Beer Culture in Amarillo

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Six Car Pub & Brewery, Crush, and Pondaseta Brewing Company have noticed beer drinkers choosing craft over domestic, and the activity of drinking has become more centered around community, food and overall experience.

This growth is, in large part, due to the explosive surge in the craft beer scene.

Seth Quinn, owner of the restaurant Crush downtown, says he has seen this first hand.

“In the last few years we’ve seen people switching from their normal domestic beers to trying more craft items and I think stuff that has influenced that here in Amarillo specifically are local breweries,” says Quinn.

Kaleb West, owner of Pondaseta Brewing Company, says the Amarillo community loves to support local.

“I think there’s something special about being able to go to a place and have something that’s made there on site or you know, you can meet the people responsible for that product,” says West.

“When you support local you’re supporting your direct neighbor,” says Tommye Dodson, Bar Manager at Crush.

Ryan Wibby, Brewer of the Year and brew master at Six Car Pub & Brewery says beer is more than just a beverage.

“People are realizing that beer is not just fizzy yellow water. It’s a product to be paired with food for different experiences. It goes with the seasons,” says Ryan Wibby.

West adds, “Bringing people together, raising money for nonprofits genuinely just generating jobs and tax dollars.”

Beer experts and those in the industry in Amarillo anticipate the craft scene to grow and, more specifically, types of beer to become more popular, one being lagers.

“IPA’s have been really exploding also, like these fruited sours with different adjuncts,” says Wibby.

Beer experts expect the industry and culture to continue to grow and thrive.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back...
Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 100% contained

Latest News

Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Protecting your vision during the annular solar eclipse
Amarillo Little Theatre begins new partnership with Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Little Theatre begins new partnership with Amarillo Public Library
Pilots N Paws, a non profit organization helps transport animals by air for specialized care...
‘It’s very rewarding’: Pilots N Paws transporting animals for specialized care and adoptions
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low