Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo ‘Out of the Darkness’ suicide prevention walk to take place this Saturday

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its Out of the Darkness Community Walk...
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Amarillo this Saturday.(Credit: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Texas Chapter - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Amarillo this Saturday.

The walk is set to take place at Sam Houston Park. Organizers say check in time is 5:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 7:00 p.m.

The AFSP website reveals the walk unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected people’s lives.

Organizers say registration is free but they encourage donating as the walk is their biggest fundraiser.

To register for the event or for more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back...
Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

The group of 32 Pilgrims stuck in Jerusalem is now asking for the communities help to bring...
‘We’re asking for help’: Tx Panhandle group stuck in Israel asking for donations to help get home
The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will host a Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this...
Wildcat Bluff to host Guided Hike with Texas Master Naturalists this Saturday
Shelden joins from Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm with information on upcoming events
2ND CUP: Shelden joins from Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm with information on upcoming events
100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to host West Texas Heroes Challenge softball tournament
2ND CUP: 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to host West Texas Heroes Challenge softball tournament