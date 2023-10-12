Amarillo ‘Out of the Darkness’ suicide prevention walk to take place this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Amarillo this Saturday.

The walk is set to take place at Sam Houston Park. Organizers say check in time is 5:30 p.m. and the walk starts at 7:00 p.m.

The AFSP website reveals the walk unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected people’s lives.

Organizers say registration is free but they encourage donating as the walk is their biggest fundraiser.

To register for the event or for more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.