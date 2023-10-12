Amarillo Museum of Art to host Biennial - 600 opening reception Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is hosting the opening reception for the 2023 Amarillo Museum of Art Biennial-600 Saturday.

This exhibit will be on view from Oct. 14 through Dec 31.

According to a press release, the reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres by OHMS, followed by a gallery talk by Anna Walker at 7:30 p.m.

This year, the museum staff and Board of Trustees are excited to offer the museum’s exhibition spaces to artists working across all materials and genres.

The exhibition will feature approximately 100 works of art from 58 artists who are living and working within a 600-mile radius of Amarillo.

Admission for museum members is free, non-members have an admission charge of $10.

