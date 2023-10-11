WTAMU volleyball star outside hitter Torrey Miller named LSC Offensive Player of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M star outside hitter Torrey Miller took home yet another LSC honor.

Miller was named the conference Offensive Player of the Week for her performances against Angelo State and Texas - Permian Basin.

Last year’s conference Offensive Player of the Year racked up 31 kills over her last two games, including a season-high 20 kills last Saturday against UTPB.

This is the first time this season that Miller has received the honor this season, but the third time she’s won it in her career.

