Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman’s husband might be among bodies at funeral home under investigation

A Colorado woman is worried her husband's remains are among the 115 bodies found improperly...
A Colorado woman is worried her husband's remains are among the 115 bodies found improperly handled at a funeral home that is currently under investigation.(KKTV/Mary Simons)
By Aaron Vitatoe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado woman says she has not been able to get any closure after losing her soulmate nearly two months ago.

Mary Simons’ husband, Darrell Simons, died on Aug. 13.

“He was my whole world,” she said. “He was a hard worker, kind, caring and honest. Everyone that knew him loved him.”

When he died, Simons decided to give Return to Nature Funeral Home a call.

“We had actually used them in 2018 for my mother and they were wonderful,” Mary Simons said. “They took care of everything; we didn’t have to worry about a thing.”

Having been a self-described housewife, Mary Simons said she found herself in a completely new world, having to cope with a major loss and searching for work.

She wanted the process of handling her husband’s remains to be as easy as possible while getting some closure.

Initially, the process of getting her husband cremated was lengthy but she didn’t think anything of it as she waited a while to get her mother’s remains due to insurance.

But this time around there were a few red flags along the way.

“After we turned my husband over, it was a totally different experience,” Mary Simons said. “There was very little communication.”

After struggling with the process for a bit, Mary Simons saw the reports regarding more than 115 bodies being improperly handled by the funeral home.

“I was absolutely devastated. I just knew that’s where my husband was,” Mary Simons said. “It’s like my whole world came crashing down again.”

She said her husband’s body possibly being handled improperly is a horrifying thought.

“He was a good man and for something like this to happen to him is just heartbreaking,” she said.

The funeral home remains under investigation. Mary Simons said authorities told her that it could be months before they could find and identify her husband.

She said she wants closure and justice at this point.

“I want everybody to realize there are victims behind this, there are people whose whole worlds have been turned upside down. This is just plain evil,” Mary Simmons said.

Representatives of the funeral home have not yet commented regarding the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code