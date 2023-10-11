Who's Hiring?
Windy Weather

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today is looking to be our warmest day of the week, and winds continue to pick up. For the day today, expect highs around the 90° mark with southwesterly winds around 15-25 mph. These gusty winds are just a pre-cursor of what’s to come. For Thursday, expect a sharpening of winds out of the west, around 25-35 sustained with gusts upwards or in excess of 50 mph. This will prompt fire weather watches and red flag warnings for much of the area, especially our northerly most zones. After Thursday, a cold front is still expected for Friday, which will drop temperatures into the 60°s with 30°s overnight.

