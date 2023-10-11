West Plains volleyball wins five-set battle with Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves took down Canyon on Tuesday night to move to 33-7 overall and 9-1 in district.

It was a tight battle between the two rivals despite West Plains taking the first two sets.

After a 6-0 start to the first set by Canyon, the Lady Wolves stormed back to take the first set 25-21 and dominate in the second set 25-16.

With their backs against the wall, Canyon responded in a big way.

The Lady Eagles managed to take both of the next two sets and had a chance to pull off the reverse sweep against their district rivals.

However, the Lady Wolves came out determined in the fifth set and dominated the action once again with a 15-8 victory, taking the match 3-2 in five sets.

Jayli Franklin and Aaniyah Kitchen led the way for the Lady Wolves with 17 kills each, with Emerson Castillo and CC Murillo each tied with the team-lead in assists at 23. Franklin also added 25 digs in the match, second on the team to McCall Sims who ended the night with 41.

With four games remaining on the district schedule for each team, West Plains sits just one game behind Randall for the top spot in the district. The Lady Wolves will get their second shot at the reigning state champions this Saturday at home.

Canyon holds onto the final playoff spot in the district standings in fourth with matchups against Borger, Randall, Pampa, and Hereford remaining on the schedule.

