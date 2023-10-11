Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of 30 Pilgrims from the Panhandle are eagerly waiting to come back home after their flight home from Israel has been canceled.

The group from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Cactus is currently in Jerusalem and planned to be there from October 1 through 10, but their flight was canceled directly after Saturday’s Hamas attack on Israel. Members of the trip say they attended to walk and experience the Holy Land of Jesus Christ and renew their baptism.

One member of the group, Monica Mendoza, says she feels safe in their hotel and trusts that God will bring them home safely.

“Seeing what we are seeing at the hotel with the families, children and refugees, we just take that into consideration and we just leave it in His hands,” Mendoza said. “He knows why we came to this land, He knows what we’re doing here and he’s the only one that could lead us to go back to our home.”

Mendoza says the group is calm in Jerusalem, but they are starting to get worried about the needs of some members of the group.

“We’re just starting to get worried because there’s a few in our group that are starting to run low on meds,” Mendoza said. “Especially my mom, she has two or more important medicines that she’s running low on and we’re just trying to figure out a way to get home, because they’re needing the medicine and we just want to be home safe and sound.”

The group says Saturday started as a normal day.

“All of our plans and events were going as a normal day until we started to hear the sirens,” Mendoza said. “We did start seeing some missiles in the sky and we noticed some military helicopters going through and around our area.”

Shortly after, they learned that Israel was under attack and officially declared they were at war with the terrorist group Hamas.

When asked what their message is for friends and family back home, this was the message Mendoza shared:

We are doing great as far as we can. Yes, it’s getting bad. Yes, it’s been bad, but fortunately where we’re at, we’re doing great. Guys, the hotel it’s been perfectly good. You know nothing is going bad here at the moment, but just keep us in your prayers. Hopefully we can go home and we can be with our loved ones.

Groups in Cactus have been holding prayer vigils for those affected and will continue the vigils throughout this week.

Newschannel 10 is closely following this story and will update this story when the group has made a safe return.

