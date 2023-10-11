Who's Hiring?
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Oct. 12 and 13

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games TPSN will livestream on October 12 and 13.

WATCH

You can watch the Coronado vs Amarillo High game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here.

The game will also play on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Abilene Cooper vs Palo Duro game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can watch the Pampa vs Randall game on Friday at 7 p.m. online here.

All of these games will be on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Coronado vs Amarillo High game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Abilene Cooper vs Palo Duro game on Friday at 7 p.m. online. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Caprock vs Monterey game on Friday at 7 p.m. online. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Levelland game on Friday at 7 p.m. online. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Pampa vs Randall game on Friday at 7 p.m. online. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Hereford game on Friday at 7 p.m. online. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Abilene Cooper vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Pampa vs Randall game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

