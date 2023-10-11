TCU quarterback Chandler Morris likely to miss multiple games with sprained MCL in left knee

Who's Hiring?
TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained MCL in his left knee and likely will miss multiple games
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained MCL in his left knee and likely will miss multiple games.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes on Tuesday described the injury as a “week-to-week” issue.

It is the same injury that Morris suffered in the 2022 season opener, when he was out for about a month. By the time he was healthy enough to play again, Max Duggan already had re-established himself as the TCU starter and went on to become the Heisman Trophy runner-up after an undefeated regular season when the Frogs made it to the national championship game.

Morris got hurt in the third quarter Saturday night when TCU (3-3) lost 27-14 loss at Iowa State. His left leg twisted awkwardly when being tackled. He left the game right after that.

Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover replaced Morris against the Cyclones, completing 11 of 19 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Hoover is set to to make his first career start this weekend against BYU.

Morris has completed 131 of 191 passes (65.8%) for 1,513 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

