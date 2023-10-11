SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with CISD, Adam Naron and Steven Beers
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s extended CISD press conference coverage or interviews with Adam Naron and Steven Beers on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
CISD Press Conference:
Preston Moore shares some more extended coverage of CISD’s press conference Tuesday!
Adam Naron, Hereford Football Head Coach:
Hereford football head coach Adam Naron chats with us about their game with Canyon, what he looks forward to with the game at home and more!
Steven Beers, TPSN:
TPSN commentator Steven Beers previews the Randall vs Pampa game coming up this week, which players he’s looking out for and more!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.