Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back to normal operations.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas stated nothing was found and the call is under investigation.

The Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo was evacuated earlier this morning due to a bomb threat.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says there is an investigation into the anonymous call.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.