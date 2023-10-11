Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo cleared after bomb threat

By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced the Santa Fe building has been cleared and is back to normal operations.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas stated nothing was found and the call is under investigation.

The Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo was evacuated earlier this morning due to a bomb threat.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says there is an investigation into the anonymous call.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries
Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton

Latest News

The Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers for the Red Kettle holiday fundraiser.
Salvation Army hiring bell ringers for Red Kettle holiday fundraiser
The lawsuit challenging the use of an abortion drug will continue in Amarillo federal court,...
Abortion drug will remain available as lawsuit continues in Amarillo federal court
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
The Clovis community is invited to join Mayor Mike Morris for Coffee and Conversation with...
Clovis residents invited to Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike this Friday