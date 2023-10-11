Salvation Army hiring bell ringers for Red Kettle holiday fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers for the Red Kettle holiday fundraiser.

Salvation Army organizers say there is no education or experience required, bell ringers just need to be outgoing and courteous.

Bell ringers start Nov. 15 at $10 an hour Monday-Saturday for 40 hours a week.

Organizers say bell ringing is a holiday tradition for many people and an excellent way to help the community.

To apply, visit the Salvation Army Careers website with Job ID 27786 or apply in person at 400 South Harrison Street.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.