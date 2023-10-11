River Road sweeps Dalhart in key district matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Lady Cats took down the Dalhart Lady Wolves on Tuesday night in Amarillo.

After losing to Dalhart in a sweep during the first round of district, the Lady Cats responded in a big way with a sweep of their own at home.

It was an incredibly close first set between the Lady Wolves and Lady Cats. Emily Gaines and Isela Delgado led the way for the two teams as they traded blows, with River Road ultimately escaping with a narrow 25-23 set win.

The Lady Cats carried that momentum with them throughout the rest of the match taking the next two sets 25-18 and 25-20 in route to the sweep.

The win was key for River Road with the final games of the regular season approaching and the final few playoff spots in the district still up for grabs.

River Road will head to Dimmitt this Saturday for the team’s next match while Dalhart returns home to face Friona.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.