Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall football gives insight into bounce back win over Dumas

VIDEO: Randall football gives insight into bounce back win over Dumas
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders opened up district play with an impressive 14-13 win over Dumas.

The win marked a huge bounce back for the Raiders after the big loss to Canadian in the non-district finale.

The district opener came down to the wire, but Randall gutted out a nail-biting one-point victory.

The Raiders defense made multiple key stops in the redzone to keep the Demons out of the endzone and come out of Dumas with a 1-0 start to district action.

“That was a huge bounces back for [our defense] from what happened the week before.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said on Tuesday. “For them to be able to flush that away, it’s hard for kids to be able to do that. For them to be able to take their business, get a 4th down stop, a couple goalline stands, I’m extremely proud of them.”

“We definitely came back, practiced hard.” Junior cornerback and wide receiver RJ Matthews said of how the Raiders responded ahead of the Dumas came. “Our practice week was crazy. It was probably the best week we ever had.”

District play continues this week as Randall welcomes in the Pampa Harvesters.

Pampa comes in off of last week’s loss to Hereford.

That game will be Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium and will be streamed live on TPSN.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

West Texas A&M volleyball outside hitter Torrey Miller named LSC Offensive Player of the Week.
WTAMU volleyball star outside hitter Torrey Miller named LSC Offensive Player of the Week
West Plains volleyball team celebrates point in win over Canyon.
West Plains volleyball wins five-set battle with Canyon
River Road wins big district matchup with Dalhart.
River Road sweeps Dalhart in key district matchup
Tascosa vs Plainview
TPSN Volleyball Livestream Features Tascosa versus Plainview