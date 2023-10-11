Who's Hiring?
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale

Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister, met with leaders of the American Jewish community
By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden administration says they are aiming to send a clear message to the Palestinian Hamas group. Part of that message comes in the form of the first shipments from the Pentagon, including fresh munitions and supplies for the “Iron Dome” air defense systems.

Wednesday morning, President Biden in the Rose Garden reiterated that U.S. support for Israel is unwavering.

“At this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. The type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale.”

Earlier today, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the fourth time in four days, the two men promising to remain in close contact.

Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Washington, expected to arrive in Israel Thursday.

The U.S. remains in discussions with a multitude of countries - trying to win release of all Americans who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The President also met with leaders in the Jewish community and spoke about his Administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism. The meeting was previously scheduled and was supposed to focus on the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to counter anti-semitism. According to State Department officials, at least 22 Americans are confirmed dead in the conflict.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

