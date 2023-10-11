Who's Hiring?
One Last Warm, Windy Day Before A Cold Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Warm dry winds have bumped highs today to the warmest levels all week. Many locations are in the upper 80 to 90 degree range. The winds have gusted over 30mph and, with very dry air in place, the threat of wildfires has increased. After cooling and calming a bit tonight with lows in the upper 50s, another blustery day is expected tomorrow. Temps may be down a couple of degrees in the low 80s, but dry winds from the west may gust over 40mph creating an extreme fire danger. Winds will then shift from the north tomorrow evening with the passage of a cold front. This system will bring cooler and calmer conditions for several days. Daytime highs in the 60s will begin on Friday, but overnight lows will be the coolest of the season as we dip into the 30s during morning hours over the weekend.

