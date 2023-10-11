Longhorns looking to bounce back against Plainsmen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “There is no time to sulk. There is no time to lick your wounds, or any of that. It’s right back around, and let’s go again,” Caprock football head coach Rowdy Freeman said.

When you are in the thick of district play, that is exactly the mindset you have to have.

Despite a tough loss to Abilene last Friday, the Caprock Longhorns have to pick themselves back and turn their eyes to Lubbock Monterey this Friday night.

Coach Freeman said that the product that they put on the field last Friday was not competitive against a physical and fast Abilene team. He said that is where he would like his program to be in three to four years, described as physical and fast.

Looking at Monterey, the same words could already be said about this program. Coach Freeman said plain and simple, his team is going to have to tackle and take care of the football.

“We’ve got to rally and we’ve got to tackle these guys, because arm tackling or one guy showing up, that ain’t going to cut it. Our big thing has got to be taking care of the football on offense, stringing together some drives, and putting some points on the board,” Coach Freeman said.

This district match up will be on the road at Lowrey Field in Lubbock, Tx. Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

NewsChannel 10 will have highlights from this game and more on the Wrap Up this Friday night at 11:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10Too.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.