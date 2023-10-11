‘It’s very rewarding’: Pilots N Paws transporting animals for specialized care and adoptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pilots N Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps transport animals by air for specialized care and adoptions.

“It’s a great organization. Obviously, made up of a lot of volunteers on the coordination and rescue side, as well as the pilot side, and of course we’re all animal lovers,” said Corbin Geiser, volunteer pilot for Pilots N Paws.

Since it’s start in 2008, Pilots N Paws has flown over 200,000 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, reptiles, rabbits and more.

“It’s very rewarding. You know what we do, our process is we log into the Pilots N Paws website where coordinators and rescuers are posting the need for transport,” said Geiser.

One of those coordinators works with Friends of Texas Panhandle Shelter Pets.

“What I do is I coordinate the flights with the pilots through our rescue. I place the animals with the rescue and then I arrange their transport,” said Brenda Walsh, rescue and transport coordinator for Friends of Texas Panhandle Shelter Pets.

Walsh coordinated with Geiser to fly an orphaned bobcat in need of specialized care here in Amarillo.

“Brenda did a great job coordinating this one. It made it very seamless, and of course Stephanie being right there to pick up, and Brenda came as well. They both were there to receive Tallie and so yeah, it was a very good happy ending to this rescue,” said Geiser.

It takes teamwork and the nonprofit organization is in need of Amarillo pilot volunteers.

“We always need pilots in this area. There’s not a huge number of pilots in a circle of this area that fly for Pilots N Paws. I can always use new recruits for that to help,” said Walsh.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, click here.

