Hot Then Cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pretty big temperature swing the next few days. Highs will be near 90° on Wednesday, the average is 75°. Expect another breezy afternoon with southwest and west gusts over 30 mph. On Thursday a cold front will sweep south and drop highs on Friday into the mid-60s. Also behind the cold front some spots across the Panhandle will drop into the 30s on Saturday morning. Highs will bounce back into the 70s early next week. No rain is in the forecast the next few days.

