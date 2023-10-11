Four officers appointed for Amarillo Police Department’s reserve force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council unanimously approved the appointment of four additional reserve officers for the Amarillo Police Department.

Mike Reed, Jason Riddlespurger, Doug Herrington and Justin Graham were all appointed this afternoon.

“There’s still a lot of steps that the officers have to do to bring them on board, this is just the first step,” said Chief Martin Birkenfeld, Amarillo Police Department.

Back in August, five officers were sworn in. These four newly-appointed officers are expected to take their oaths in the coming months.

A police reserve force allows honorably retired or discharged police officers to continue to serve their community.

“Some of these officers have decades of police experience and even though they’re retired or moved on to other opportunities, that experience still is valuable to us, so they can come back and do whatever task we ask them. But they can also serve as educators or trainers to some of our younger officers,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

One of those officers is Robert Hightower.

“I was in patrol, I was in mental health in the crisis intervention program, I assisted with the traffic investigation unit and then promoted and was in the special victims unit for almost two years there and then as a patrol sergeant where I finished. Those skills, I’m able to use them and give back,” said Hightower.

The purpose of a police reserve force is to have a pool of volunteers to serve as needed.

“The flooding is a good example, had we had the ability at the time, we potentially could have brought in some reserve officers to help with parameter control or things like that. Just something where an unusual circumstance happens and we need a little extra help,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

He adds reserve officers have the same powers as a police officer, the only difference is they are volunteering.

The department hopes to continue to add officers to its reserve force in the coming months.

