Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dumas police arrest 2 for selling alcohol, tobacco to minor

Dumas police arrest 2 for selling alcohol, tobacco to minor
Dumas police arrest 2 for selling alcohol, tobacco to minor(Dumas PD)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Officers of the Dumas Police Department sent an undercover 17-year-old informant to multiple stores to see if he could purchase alcohol or tobacco products while underage.

On Oct 6, the teen was sent into the businesses of Nebular Clouds, Space Out Smoke, and Bleeziez. He was tasked with purchasing alcohol or tobacco products in the hopes the clerks would check the his ID to verify his age.

At Bleeziez, the informant was able to purchase alcohol and a vape e-cigarette. Rosa Icela Rodriguez Medina was arrested for sale to minors-alcohol and sale of cigarettes of tobacco products to persons younger than 18.

At Space Out Smoke, Ashraf Nasser Abdurable Zrjm was arrested for sale of cigarettes of tobacco products to persons younger than 18.

The business of Nebular Clouds carded the informant and no offense occurred.

All information with be forwarded to TABC and the Texas Comptroller’s Office to begin administrative sanctions.

Dumas Police Department encourages all businesses who sell tobacco or alcohol for off premises consumption to check proper identification before selling.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries

Latest News

Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Tx Panhandle pilgrims stuck in Israel worry as flights are cancelled, medicine runs low
Pilots N Paws, a non profit organization helps transport animals by air for specialized care...
‘It’s very rewarding’: Pilots N Paws transporting animals for specialized care and adoptions
Pilots N Paws, a non profit organization helps transport animals by air for specialized care...
Pilots N Paws pilots and transports
‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Amarillo Friday and Saturday
‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Amarillo Friday and Saturday