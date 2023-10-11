Dumas police arrest 2 for selling alcohol, tobacco to minor

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Officers of the Dumas Police Department sent an undercover 17-year-old informant to multiple stores to see if he could purchase alcohol or tobacco products while underage.

On Oct 6, the teen was sent into the businesses of Nebular Clouds, Space Out Smoke, and Bleeziez. He was tasked with purchasing alcohol or tobacco products in the hopes the clerks would check the his ID to verify his age.

At Bleeziez, the informant was able to purchase alcohol and a vape e-cigarette. Rosa Icela Rodriguez Medina was arrested for sale to minors-alcohol and sale of cigarettes of tobacco products to persons younger than 18.

At Space Out Smoke, Ashraf Nasser Abdurable Zrjm was arrested for sale of cigarettes of tobacco products to persons younger than 18.

The business of Nebular Clouds carded the informant and no offense occurred.

All information with be forwarded to TABC and the Texas Comptroller’s Office to begin administrative sanctions.

Dumas Police Department encourages all businesses who sell tobacco or alcohol for off premises consumption to check proper identification before selling.

