Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis residents invited to Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike this Friday

The Clovis community is invited to join Mayor Mike Morris for Coffee and Conversation with...
The Clovis community is invited to join Mayor Mike Morris for Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike Friday morning.(Source: City of Clovis)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis community is invited to join Mayor Mike Morris for Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike Friday morning.

The event will take place Oct. 13 from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at The Java Loft, 810 E. 21st St. in Clovis.

Event organizers say the public is invited to share insight and ideas with Mayor Morris and enjoy a cup of coffee.

“I would like to provide the opportunity to meet with Clovis residents to update them on city projects, and hear their concerns and suggestions in an informal setting,” said Mayor Morris.

To pre-submit a topic or question, visit the City of Clovis website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries
Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton

Latest News

Sandra is helping out her good friend Adrienne in this week's edition of Pay it Forward.
Pay it Forward 10/10
The Amarillo City Council unanimously approved the appointment of four additional reserve...
Four officers appointed for Amarillo Police Department’s reserve force
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
One in eight women will develop breast cancer and experts say screening is key to early...
‘Early detection is key’: Breast health programs helping women in Texas Panhandle