Clovis residents invited to Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike this Friday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis community is invited to join Mayor Mike Morris for Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Mike Friday morning.

The event will take place Oct. 13 from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at The Java Loft, 810 E. 21st St. in Clovis.

Event organizers say the public is invited to share insight and ideas with Mayor Morris and enjoy a cup of coffee.

“I would like to provide the opportunity to meet with Clovis residents to update them on city projects, and hear their concerns and suggestions in an informal setting,” said Mayor Morris.

To pre-submit a topic or question, visit the City of Clovis website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.