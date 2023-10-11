‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Amarillo Friday and Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Join the Amarillo Zoo for Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a news release, Boo at the Zoo will feature treats and craft stations, carnival-style games, food trucks and animal enrichment events.

“Boo at the Zoo is a family-friendly event for all ages,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “Here at the Amarillo Zoo, we look forward to Boo at the Zoo every year. It is really a fun time for all our zoo visitors, staff and even the animals who call the zoo home.”

Tickets are $6 per person. Presale tickets are available here.

Admissions to Boo at the Zoo stop at 8:30 p.m. both days.

