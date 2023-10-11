Who's Hiring?
'Boo at the Zoo' returns to Amarillo Friday and Saturday

‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Amarillo Friday and Saturday
‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Amarillo Friday and Saturday(City of Amarillo)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Join the Amarillo Zoo for Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a news release, Boo at the Zoo will feature treats and craft stations, carnival-style games, food trucks and animal enrichment events.

“Boo at the Zoo is a family-friendly event for all ages,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “Here at the Amarillo Zoo, we look forward to Boo at the Zoo every year. It is really a fun time for all our zoo visitors, staff and even the animals who call the zoo home.”

Tickets are $6 per person. Presale tickets are available here.

Admissions to Boo at the Zoo stop at 8:30 p.m. both days.

