Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January

Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed
Amarillo police ask for help solving murder of Markell Toombs-Reed(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help with an unsolved murder from January.

On January 26, Amarillo police responded to the area of Southwest 41st Avenue an South Travis Street on reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a suspect’s car was caught on camera. Detectives also know from video evidence that there are multiple suspects in the shooting.

The Amarillo Police Department says detectives hope someone in the community knows who did this or who this car belongs to. It is a Chevrolet Impala and thought to be silver or gray, or possibly a similar color.

Amarillo police release suspect vehicle description in January shooting death
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle description in January shooting death(Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle description in January shooting death
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle description in January shooting death(Amarillo Police Department)

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries
Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton

Latest News

The Amarillo City Council unanimously approved the appointment of four additional reserve...
Four officers appointed for Amarillo Police Department’s reserve force
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 90% contained
One in eight women will develop breast cancer and experts say screening is key to early...
‘Early detection is key’: Breast health programs helping women in Texas Panhandle
The City of Amarillo says its ‘Say No to Panhandling’ campaign has been effective in bringing...
Amarillo Police Department, City of Amarillo working to curb panhandling