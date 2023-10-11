Amarillo police ask for help with unsolved murder from January

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help with an unsolved murder from January.

On January 26, Amarillo police responded to the area of Southwest 41st Avenue an South Travis Street on reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a suspect’s car was caught on camera. Detectives also know from video evidence that there are multiple suspects in the shooting.

The Amarillo Police Department says detectives hope someone in the community knows who did this or who this car belongs to. It is a Chevrolet Impala and thought to be silver or gray, or possibly a similar color.

Amarillo police release suspect vehicle description in January shooting death (Amarillo Police Department)

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

