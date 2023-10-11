Amarillo Little Theatre begins new partnership with Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new partnership between Amarillo Little Theatre and the Amarillo Public Library now allows cardholders to attend performances for free.

“The way this partnership works is that when they are ready to launch a new production they make a few tickets available to us that can be checked out by Amarillo Public Library Cardholders,” says Director of PR and Programming for APL, Stacy Clopton.

Cardholders are able to check out 4 tickets per household and can attend a show every other month, giving everyone a chance to go.

“If you checked out tickets to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory last month then you would not be eligible to check out tickets to Chemical Imbalance this month,” says Clopton.

Amarillo Little Theatre says it wants to provide an opportunity to experience a live stage production.

“I as a kid grew up going to the library and checking out books and getting to see this whole world of different adventures and stories all throughout my childhood, so we thought, you know, lets partner with the library and not only get kids and families to be able to experience new worlds but also the worlds that we present here at the little theatre,” says Jason Crespin, Managing and Artistic Director for ALT.

Crespin says he hopes the partnership opens the door for art education and involvement.

“So many people are used to just sitting at home and watching something, you know streaming or maybe going to the movies, but there’s nothing like live, live theatre and so we’re proud to partner with the library on this,” says Crespin.

Tickets are available at the library for the Oct. 22nd and Oct. 26th production.

The tickets are first come, first serve and can be picked up at the downtown library only.

