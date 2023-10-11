18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 18-year-old from Anton has been charged with murder after a shooting on Saturday left one man dead and another injured.

Authorities were called to the 9900 block of North Boston Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of gunfire in the area, according to a release.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds: 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz and 46-year-old Andrew Mojica. Ruiz was seriously injured in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Mojica was also taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to the release.

Upon further investigation, police identified 18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton as a suspect in the shooting. A murder warrant for Stewart was issued on Tuesday.

With the help of the Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Stewart was taken into custody just after 7:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of West FM 1264, less than two miles away from the location of the shooting.

Stewart has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $505,000 bond.

